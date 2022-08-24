 
Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Johnny Depp’s rumoured appearance as Moonman at MTV MTV Video Music Awards 2022 has been confirmed as the star’s “really excited” for his comeback.

An insider to the production of the show told The Post that the actor will transform into a “real-life Moon Person” the silver astronaut statue that the winners are awarded at the prestigious ceremony.

The source went on to reveal that the Pirates of the Caribbean star will make a virtual appearance during the show.

Depp, who has earned five MTV movie awards over the last 38 years of his acting career including Global Superstar and the Generations Award in 2012, is “really excited,” the source shared.

The insider said that the star is “ready for his comeback” following his win against ex-wife Amber Heard in bombshell defamation case, the trial of which lasted for six-long-weeks.

Even though, Depp has performed on stage with Jeff Beck on his summer Europeon tour, the upcoming performance will be the first on-camera appearance of Depp after the libel case.

Depp is all set to appear during the event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday with LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. 

