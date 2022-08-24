 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Train to Busan' director teams up for K-drama 'Parasyte' remake

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Netflix Korea partners up with Train to Busan director for a remake of the popular Japanese sci-fi horror manga series Parasyte written by Hitoshi Iwaaki.

Parasyte: The Gray will be steered by Yeon Sang Ho who is the horror fantasy mastermind behind Train to Busan, Hellbound, Peninsula and more.

Joining the director Yeon Sang ho are, actor Goo Kyo Hwan, and actress Lee Jung Hyun, and both have previously worked with him in Peninsula.

Actress Jeon So Ni will also be joining the star cast of Parasyte: The Gray as the female lead, as per ALLKPOP.

The series will tell the story of mankind being threatened by parasitic creatures from outer space who infect human bodies as 'hosts' and use them to consume other humans.

Ryu Yong-jae, screenwriter of Netflix’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is co-writing the drama with director Yeong Sang Ho.

More details on Netflix Korea's latest venture will be revealed soon.


