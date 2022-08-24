 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Meghan Markle reveals she was ‘so tired’ with her pregnancies

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle, in the launch episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, revealed that she was ‘so tired’ during her pregnancies with her two children with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

Talking about body image during pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex and her guest, tennis ace Serena William, dished out details about how they felt while they were expecting their own child, with Serena saying that she ‘loved being pregnant’.

However, when recalling her own pregnancy journey, Meghan shared that unlike her friend, she didn’t feel very confident in herself.

“You (Serena) made pregnancy look so sexy,” Meghan told Serena of her fashion choices during her pregnancy with daughter Olympia.

She then added: “I just waddled around; I was just tired. I was so tired.”

Serena then replied, “I was the annoying one, you were under a lot of stress,” to which Meghan replied in the affirmative, saying: “It’s true.”

