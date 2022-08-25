 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’
Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Meghan Markle is being blasted for allegedly wanting to include her two kids, Archie and Lilibet as “TV superstars” for Netflix.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim in an interview with Bella Magazine.

He started off by hypothesizing the possibility of the two kids being centre stage for Netflix, in the coming years.

After all, “How could you have a fly-on-the-wall docuseries and not feature the children?”

He was quoted saying, “So, are they going to turn Archie and Lilibet into TV superstars just because Netflix is paying them a lot of money?”

“If the sums of money involved are accurate - Netflix are going to want more than footage of Prince Harry doing the washing up.”

“They'll have to show some of the reality of life inside the world of Harry and Meghan. We could see who wears the trousers, and their arguments and rows.”

“You can imagine the revelations that could come out from conversations being filmed and broadcast.”

During the course of his chat, he also branded the streaming giant partnership as “desperate” and “contradictory” to the couple’s ongoing demands for privacy.

Before concluding he added, “How can a couple that are so fiercely protective of their privacy open their doors up to Netflix for a docuseries? The contradictions are enormous. They told us they wanted to go and live a quieter, lower-profile life.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy thanks to Diana

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy thanks to Diana
Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return
Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room
Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note
Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Spotify urged to demand Meghan Markle £15m investment back

Spotify urged to demand Meghan Markle £15m investment back
Khloe Kardashian steals Kylie Jenner's beauty event as she goes full-on Barbie in hot pink outfit

Khloe Kardashian steals Kylie Jenner's beauty event as she goes full-on Barbie in hot pink outfit
Jennifer Flavin will ‘always cherish’ time spend with Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin will ‘always cherish’ time spend with Sylvester Stallone

Latest

view all