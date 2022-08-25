 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde has recently shut down speculations about pay inequality between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Speaking with Variety, the actress-director addressed the false report that claimed that the singer was reportedly paid $2.5 million for the movie while Pugh only got $700,000.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” remarked Wilde.

However, she went on to add, “The absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

Third Person star spoke out about this issue mainly because she believed it’s related to “women’s rights”.

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director,” asserted the 38-year-old.

She added, “There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

In addition, Wilde also praised the Oscar nominee for her acting prowess in the movie. She also clarified the rumour about the feud between Styles and Pugh.

The actress mentioned, ““She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”

“Tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen
Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university

Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university
Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’
Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana
Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’
Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return
Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Latest

view all