Friday Aug 26 2022
Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Princess Diana’s friend revealed that the late Princess wanted to return to UK when he talked to her before the fatal car crash in Paris.

Journalist Richard Kay, who shared a good bond with the late royal, spilt the beans on their last phone call in which the princess expressed her desire to make a fresh start.

In a 2021 documentary, titled Diana, Kay, the last person to talk with Diana, shared: “I spoke to her that night. [The] police said that the last call she made was to me.”

He recalled that Diana was “in quite a good place” hoping to turn over a new leaf after she returns from Paris.

“She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty,” he recalled.

“And she wanted to come back and see her boys [Princes William and Harry].”

Meanwhile, Kay also claimed that the Palace put “enormous pressure” on the late princess to restrict her friendship.

