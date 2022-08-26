 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis

Friday Aug 26, 2022

American actor and director Olivia Wilde is sharing the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis.

The 38-year-old is currently involved in a custody battle with the Ted Lasso star, 46, over their children together, son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, five.

She is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles, 28, although there is some confusion over when their romance began and exactly when she split from her ex-fiancé.

Speaking about her breakup and the speculation over her love life, Olivia told Variety: 'The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness.'

She also highlighted the double standards that she faced following the breakup.

Variety noted, 'When she and Styles are photographed together, she's judged for dating a younger man; just as often, she's labeled an absentee mother.'

To which Olivia explained: 'When people see me not with my kids, it's always "How dare she."

'I've never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he's a f****** hero.'


