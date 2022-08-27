Charles' conversation with Harry, Meghan before their swift exit revealed

FileFootage

A lip reader has revealed Prince Charles' conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the couple swiftly exited the 2018 party.



The interaction among the royals sparked massive buzz as it was speculated that the Prince of Wales asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the garden party, held on the occasion of Charles’ 70th birthday.

A few minutes after the conversation, the royal couple was spotted swiftly exiting the event.

However, a lip reader recently clarified that there was "definitely wasn't any angst" among the trio as they interacted at the royal event.

According to Daily Mail, the expert shared that a staff member told Harry that he had been “called for” after which Charles told his youngest son: “We are going now, We have to leave.”

Harry then reportedly responded: “You go ahead” before he returns to his wife.

The lip reader also revealed that the Future King then said: "We will go now, see you later" while Harry replied, "Yes, catch up after."

Camilla also said her goodbyes, adding: "Just coming to say goodbye, we will see you later."