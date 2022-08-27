Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be warmly welcomed to the United States as the royal's much-anticipated will prove to be a 'Beatle-Mania'.

According to Express, Kinsey Schofield - a royal commentator based in the US, said that the royal visit will be sparking a frenzy among the Americans who’d ‘sleep in the streets’ just to catch a glimpse of the duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The author of R is for Revenge Dress told the outlet: “The Queen's Platinum Jubilee really inspired fresh interest in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

“America is very interested and excited about Prince William and Catherine. I think it will be Beatle-Mania 2.0 when they visit again,” she said.

“Every major news station and entertainment news outlet will be sending teams. People will sleep in the streets for a simple wave. It is very exciting,” the expert predicted.

The Cambridges will be visiting Boston in December for the Earthshot Prize, marking their first trip in eight years.