Saturday Aug 27 2022
Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be warmly welcomed to the United States as the royal's much-anticipated will prove to be a 'Beatle-Mania'.

According to Express, Kinsey Schofield - a royal commentator based in the US, said that the royal visit will be sparking a frenzy among the Americans who’d ‘sleep in the streets’ just to catch a glimpse of the duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The author of R is for Revenge Dress told the outlet: “The Queen's Platinum Jubilee really inspired fresh interest in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

“America is very interested and excited about Prince William and Catherine. I think it will be Beatle-Mania 2.0 when they visit again,” she said.

“Every major news station and entertainment news outlet will be sending teams. People will sleep in the streets for a simple wave. It is very exciting,” the expert predicted.

The Cambridges will be visiting Boston in December for the Earthshot Prize, marking their first trip in eight years.

