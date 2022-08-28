 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Prince Charles edits black British newspaper

Prince Charles edited an edition of the only national black British newspaper.

According to The Guardian, The Voice, a British African-Caribbean newspaper edited by the Prince of Wales, will feature interviews with Lady Doreen Lawrence and Idris Elba, to mark its 40th anniversary.

The newspaper, which Charles described as an institution,was founded in 1982.

Charles said he was “so touched” to be asked to edit the special anniversary edition.

The Guardian said, "The issue, which will be available from 1 September, will explore themes including community cohesion, education, climate, the Commonwealth, faith and the arts and will feature an interview with Lawrence."

Lawrence is the mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack as he waited for a bus in south London on 22 April 1993.

Actor Idris Elba tells the newspaper about the “life-changing” impact a Prince’s Trust grant at the age of 16 had for him.

