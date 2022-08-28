 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Web Desk

Princess Diana spirit is 'rolling her eyes' at Meghan Markle comparisons, says psychic

Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Meghan Makle would have shared an intimate bond with Princess Diana had she been alive, says psychic.

Speaking to Daily Star, Jasmine Rose Anderson, spoke briefly about the Duchess of Sussex's career plans before communicating with the energy of the late Princess of Wales.

She began: "I see Meghan coming out with a few books around her views on things and around motherhood. I see three series. She wants them to follow their hearts and make their own decisions."

Adding of Princess Diana, Ms Anderson says the Princess think is is 'funny' that people think Meghan is trying to copy her.

Jasmine said: "I see her laughing and rolling her eyes. Diana and Meghan would have been good friends I feel."

Diana also approves of Meghan, knowing she is a good match for Harry.

"Yes I do, especially as the mother of her children. Dianna loves that fierce lioness streak Meghan has for her children," she said.

