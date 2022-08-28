Queen Elizabeth treats Meghan Markle, Lilibet unfairly in her will?

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly treated Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet unfairly as she made some last-minute changes to her will in favour of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte amid health issues.



According to the International Business Times, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte would get a bulk of Queen’s private jewellery collection worth $110 million.

The report further claims, Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet will get nothing from the Queen’s 300 personal items.

The report, quoting Star Magazine, says Prince William’s sweetheart will be the big winner as the monarch had been focusing on her beloved pieces and who deserves what.

“The whispers are that she's made some last-minute changes to her will that'll be a shocking surprise for her heirs."

"[Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte] are likely to get the bulk of the collection. Kate is clearly the family favourite."

Meghan Markle and her daughter Lilibet could really end up getting the royal shaft.