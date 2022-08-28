Kate Middleton secretly meets Meghan Markle during Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton secretly held meeting with Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June, it has been disclosed.



The Daily Star, citing a royal source, revealed that Kate Middleton only met with Meghan earlier this summer for the ‘sake of William and Harry’.

The secret meeting between Meghan and Kate has been revealed ahead of Prince Harry and his wife’s return to UK next month.

The Daily Star published that Kate Middleton wanted to 'meet Meghan for sake of William and Harry' after snub.

The report cited the insider claiming: “Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England.

“She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough.”