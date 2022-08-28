Meghan Markle's pal Serena Williams to play with Venus Williams last ever tournament

 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Renowned tennis star Serena Williams, who grabbed headlines with her appearance in Meghan Markle's new podcast, is set to play with Venus Williams her last ever tournament.

The curtain will come down on one of the greatest careers the world of sport has ever seen. The US Open will provide a fitting stage for Williams' final act in presence of the Duchess of Sussex who, according to a source, would be with her friend during her emotional game.

Williams announced earlier this month that she would "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open, saying that she has "never liked the word retirement."

Now, as the tournament is underway, Serena is proving she will really go out with a bang – and just the way she kicked off her career over two decades ago – with none other than her sister Venus Williams by her side.

The two tennis legends have received a wildcard entry, and will be playing together for the women's doubles tournament. It is the first time the two sisters have joined forces to play at a major together since the French Open in 2018.

The doubles draw is set to begin on Wednesday, 31 August, though the mom-of-one's first singles match will be against Danka Kovinic on Monday. Meanwhile, Venus, who has yet to announce any retirement plans, will play against Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is expected to attend the big event of her pal Williams who had consulted the Sussex over the retirement.

