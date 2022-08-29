 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Why is Voetsek Meghan Markle trending on Twitter?

Thousands of tweets were posted under the hashtag "VoetsekMeghan (Go away Meghan) as South African users criticized Meghan Markle.

While it was not immediately known whether people who posted tweets under the hashtag were actually South Africans, several British royal fans and commentators were seen using the hashtag on Sunday.

Meghan Markle reportedly angered people of South Africa with her first podcast in which she spoke of an incident which took place during the couple's last royal tour.

In the first episode of her podcast series Archetypes, Prince Harry's wife appeared with tennis star Serena Williams sharing an incident sparked by a heater placed in the nursery where her then-four-month old son Archie was meant to be napping while his parents were executing royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There's been a fire at the residence."

She explained her son had not been harmed as he was not in the room thanks to his nanny Lauren, who had taken the tot downstairs with her for a snack.

The Duchess angered South Africans with her words as she described of the residence as "housing unit".

