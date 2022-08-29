Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over private jet

 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29, 2022

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has slammed Duke of Sussex Prince Harry for taking a private jet to one-day polo match last week.

According to reports, Prince Harry attended a charity Sentebale polo match in Aspen, Colorado where he flew by a private jet, 1,000 miles from his Californian home.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan shared the Telegraph story with a laughing emoticon.

He also tweeted, “Of course. The great royal eco warrior practice-preacher…”

Earlier, the Telegraph shared its news report on Twitter with caption, “The Duke of Sussex flew by private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,000 miles from his Californian home - with his kit transported in a separate car.”

Meghan Markle’s husband was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity.

