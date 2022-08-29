 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unlikely to see Queen at Balmoral: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unlikely to see Queen at Balmoral: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unlikely to see Queen at Balmoral: Here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to visit UK next month, will not see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, and will spend more time at Frogmore Cottage, it has been revealed.

According to a report by The Sun, the royal couple, who are set to visit Britain for the first time after jubilee celebrations, will miss seeing the monarch unless a security row is resolved.

Lilibet and Archie’s parents are awaiting decision over whether they should get taxpayer funded police protection in Britain when they return.

The Sun, quoting The Telegraph, reported Meghan and Harry’s trip to Balmoral, where Queen is staying for summer holidays, is not expected.

The paper, citing sources privy to the development, reported that the couple’s decision about travel within the UK will depend on if and what security is granted to them.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal couple are likely to spend a lot of time at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam

Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam
Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school

Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school
Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio

Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family
Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’

Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’
Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship
French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death

French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death
Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant

Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth
Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?

Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?
Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’

Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’
Royal couple left BBC ‘furious’ over their sympathies for Nazi: reveals new doc

Royal couple left BBC ‘furious’ over their sympathies for Nazi: reveals new doc

Latest

view all