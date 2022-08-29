 
Monday Aug 29 2022
Meghan Markle wants to 'protect' Archie from 'press pen of 40 paparazzi'

Meghan Markle weighs in on her desires to ‘hide’ and ‘protect’ Archie from the “a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview piece for The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

She was even quoted directly admitting, “‘Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

“For now, even though two Montecito moms waiting in front of the school stopped mid-chat to do a double take, Archie is just the cheerful kid who brings a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a ‘roaring’ game at recess.

