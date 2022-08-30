Amber Heard accused of 'renting' baby Oonagh for Instagram photographs

Amber Heard is seemingly posing to have a baby daughter for social media glamour.

In a fresh theory stirred on August 9, Johnny Depp supporter Larry "The DUI Guy" Forman turned to his Twitter to accuse the actress of hiring a fake baby for photo-op on Instagram.

"Amber allegedly rents a baby for photo shoots and does not have one of her own, as she claims. #RentalBaby," wrote Formann/



The rumours come after Amber was spotted in Tel Aviv earlier in August strolling around a baby carriage with her alleged girlfriend Eve Barlow.

"Wait a minute, Amber lied about having a kid, too?!" asked Forman while sharing an email from a source close to Amber. The veracity of this email is yet to be established.



Later in another tweet, Forman noted how Heard has not posted any new photo with her tot ever since she lost the defamation suit against Johnny Depp.

"Thank you for the thorough analysis of the situation. You made a great point I completely missed: "Heard's last post with her daughter was on April 9, prior to her loss in the defamation lawsuit."



Let's see if this post sparks new photos," he added.



