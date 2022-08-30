Britney Spears, Elton John planning ‘huge production’ for ‘Hold Me Closer’ video

File Footage

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John are working to create a music video for their song Hold Me Closer as per recent reports.

The hotly released track, which jumped to number 1 on iTunes within 24 hours of its release in 40 countries, is an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Toxic hit-maker and John are planning a “huge production” for the project and are “ready” for it.

“It is in the very beginning stages of development, and they are trying to find out how they want to convey the message that this song tells,” the source said.

“Britney and her team have discussed this video with Elton, and they have had meetings about it,” the insider added. “But nothing has been formulated, yet, in terms of a storyline, and /or concept.”

“Of course, it is going to be a huge production, but Britney is now ready for this. She is ready for this video, and she is now ready to get back to her music.

“Hold Me Closer has given her a voice again and she is ready to use it,” the outlet shared.

The latest song marks Spears’ comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the pop star since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.