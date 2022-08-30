 
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

No shocking slaps or offensive language and yet the James Bond famed star Pierce Brosnan has proved that he's the perfect husband to his much-loved wife, Keely Brosnan.

The Irish actor, who has been married to Keely for almost 22 years, gushed over her figure after a close friend of theirs reportedly offered to help Keely out with weight loss surgery, reportedly.

The Die Another Day star, 69, turned to his social media handle and responded to the trolls in the most epic manner.

He reacted over a viral post featuring a throwback picture of Pierce and Kelly from their younger days, around thirty years ago – and another image, clicked in the recent years, with the pair looking different - naturally.

The post garnered a massive response from netizens, with endless fat-shaming comments, the Golden Eye actor reportedly insisted that 'he loves every curve' of his wife's body in a sweet message for his wife after the images went viral.

"Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body,” he said in his message.

He continued saying, "She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.”

"In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother,” shared the Misfits actor.

"And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love,” he concluded.

