Tuesday Aug 30 2022
'Parasite' famed Song Kang Ho to star in his first-ever TV Series

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Song Kang Ho is returning to the small screen with the series Uncle Samsik after 32 years.

The new drama series written by Shin Yeon Shick portrays the story of desire and bromance between two men, Uncle Sam Sik and Kim San, who survived the stormy time of the early 1960s in Korea.

The production company Slingshot Studio confirmed the appearance of Song Kang Ho and shared, "Kang Ho will bring life to the character no doubt. We will produce a well-made high-quality series and present it to the viewers."

Uncle Samsik will be a 10-part series, but the broadcast medium and the release date of the series are still up for debate.

Meanwhile, Song Kang Ho has already starred in two upcoming films Cobweb and One Win, both of which are anticipated to hit theatres this year.

In 1996, the actor made his acting debut. He has a long number of hit movies including Green Fish, Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance, The Host, The Face Reader, The Attorney, A Taxi Driver, and Parasite.

