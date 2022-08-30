 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Notting Hill Carnival marred by murder of young rapper

Notting Hill Carnival marred by murder of young rapper

London´s Notting Hill Carnival was marred by the murder of a young rapper and hundreds of arrests, police said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man died after being stabbed on Monday, the latest in a wave of knife-crime incidents in the British capital this year that have sparked growing concern.

The victim was later identified as a rapper from Bristol, western England, who performed under the name TKorStretch.

"He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result," his manager Chris Patrick wrote on Instagram.

"TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart," he added.

London´s Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Monday, the final day of the carnival, to reports of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove and administered emergency first aid.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead," the force added.

