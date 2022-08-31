 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp takes veiled jibe at Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, who's really over the moon after wining his defamation trial against Amber Hear, apparently took a dig at his ex-wife with his amazing appearance at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

The pirates of The Caribbean actor, 59, made a very brief appearance dressed as a Moon Person – the VMAs coveted awards trophy – while floating high above the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, with only his face visible.

It was Depp's first major public outing since his highly-publicised defamation trial against the Aquaman actress. The actor wasn't actually in the spacesuit, he did lend his voice to the ceremony and appeared to make a subtle reference to his recent court battle.

"I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need," he said before cheekily adding: "And you know what? I needed the work."

Johnny also shared the clip on his Instagram alongside the caption: "Guess who? #VMAs," and his loyal followers went wild over his 'big comeback'. 

That's amazing! Good to see you, Johnny," replied one. A second said: "I'm honestly a bit choked up. This is beautiful. He's going to get so much LOVE!" A third added: "The BEST of the BEST," and a fourth wrote: "Everything JD does is legendary. King JD is back."

However, Amber Heard’s sister Whitney, who testified in the the defamation trial, blasted MTV for honouring  Johnny Depp at VMAs.

