Guy Fieri to spend Thanksgiving in wheelchair after grave injury

Guy Fieri in recovery process after on-set accident halts production of his new cooking adventure show

November 29, 2025

Guy Fieri, an Emmy Award-winning television host, suffered from grave on-set injury while filming his new show, Flavor Town Food Fight.

The cook slipped and missed a set of stairs, causing his right quadriceps muscles to tear completely off in half.

Now recovering at his ranch in Santa Rosa, Fieri said he must stay off the leg for more than a month before even getting a cast.

“I can’t walk on it for eight weeks,” he said. “Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast and then the rehab.”

Given the injury, he will miss cooking Thanksgiving dinner for his family for the first time.

His sons, Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew, Jules, will take over the holiday duties — with Fieri supervising from the sidelines.

Previously, in conversation with the Fox New Digital, Fieri explained how he got the injury, "I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half."

He added that the rupture hit "right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded," rather than at the tendon where such injuries typically occur.

While there is no official announcement of his return to the program, the production has continued using "creative filming techniques" to accommodate his absence from the on-camera duties.

