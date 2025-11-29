‘Stranger Things' stars hid THIS major twist from Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp recently admitted that he was kept in the dark about a major Stranger Things twist in season five.

The 21-year-old actor, who plays Will Byers, found out his character’s surprising connection to Vecna and the Demogorgons only when he read the scripts shortly before filming.

Noah recalled reading the shocking revelation while getting ready in the shower, leaving him stunned.

However, the actor admitted that it was hard to keep the secret, even with an assistant nearby.

Despite the excitement, he got to wait nearly two years before anyone else could see the episodes.

The Tutor actor went on sharing that the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, allowed him to explore Will’s new powers on his own.

Noah said bringing the abilities to life on screen was a challenge, especially with things like the Demo-vision and channeling the Demogorgons.

He even FaceTimed the Duffers to figure out how to show Will’s unique powers and make them different from Eleven’s.

Moreover, the 21-year-old star’s experience highlighted the level of trust and creativity involved in Stranger Things season 5.

He enjoyed the opportunity to shape his character’s abilities while staying true to the story, even if he wasn’t in on the secret from the start.

Noah’s reflections offered a rare peek behind the scenes, showing both the care that goes into show and the excitement actors felt when discovering new twists.