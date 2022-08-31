 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle says 'darker' mixed race women are 'treated' as Blacks in America

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Meghan Markle is shedding light on her life as a woman who belongs to the mixed race.

 The Duchess of Sussex, who has an American father and an African mother, says that throughout her life, she felt she has been a part of a 'grey area.'

Speaking to guest Mariah Carey, a fellow mixed race woman, Meghan said: “I had to talk to you. Of course, I had to talk to you. You were so formative for me.

“Representation matters so much. But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like oh, my gosh. Someone… Someone kind of looks like me.”

She continued: “I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world.

“And her response was her saying: ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’

“So she said because she was darker in colour, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman.

“And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned. You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," admitted Meghan.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle seemingly brands herself ‘self-important’ amid growing backlash’

Meghan Markle seemingly brands herself ‘self-important’ amid growing backlash’
CONFIRMED: Queen won’t travel to Buckingham Palace to receive new PM

CONFIRMED: Queen won’t travel to Buckingham Palace to receive new PM
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted first time since Camila Morrone split in New York City

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted first time since Camila Morrone split in New York City
Megan Fox wants a break from Machine Gun Kelly and his drama?

Megan Fox wants a break from Machine Gun Kelly and his drama?
Meghan Markle’s ‘Disney fantasy’ exposed: ‘Not as great as thought’

Meghan Markle’s ‘Disney fantasy’ exposed: ‘Not as great as thought’
Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

IU, Park Bo Gum to team up for new K-drama after 6 years

IU, Park Bo Gum to team up for new K-drama after 6 years
Amber Heard hijacks Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp 'disgusting': Expert

Amber Heard hijacks Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp 'disgusting': Expert
Red Velvet’s 'Zimzalabim' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Red Velvet’s 'Zimzalabim' hits 100 million views on YouTube
Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'

Latest

view all