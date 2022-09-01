 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio calls off romance once 'girlfriends turn 25': 'Clock is ticking'

Leonardo DiCaprio is accused of dating only young women.

The 47-year-old star, who recently broke up with model Camilla Morrone this week, will breakup with women as soon as they cross the 25-year-old mark.

“By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the DiCaprio source, told The Post. 

“The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.

“He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older," they added.

DiCaprio had been dating Morrone since 2018. The couple made their relationship official in 2020 at the Oscars redcarpet.

