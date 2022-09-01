 
Leonardo DiCaprio getting over Camilla Morrone by 'partying every night'

Leonardo DiCaprio is blowing off some steam after breakup with Camilla Morrone.

The 47-year-old, who split with his 25-year-old girlfriend this week, has reportedly been partying with his friends 'every night'

A source tells Page Six: “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.”

Meanwhile, Camilla is spending time with her mother in St.Tropez.

Before the breakup became public, an insider revealed: “I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.”

DiCaprio had been dating Morrone since 2018. The couple made their relationship official in 2020 at the Oscars red carpet.

