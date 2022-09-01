 
entertainment
Amber Heard 'barely holding on' after Johnny Depp's 'phoenix moment'

Amber Heard is reportedly having a ‘hard time’ with Johnny Depp’s success and could ‘never handle it’ without the continued support of her sister Whitney.

An inside source close to HollywoodLife brought this news to light, just recently.

According to the source, “Whitney has been a pillar of strength for Amber throughout this whole ordeal and she doesn’t know what she would do without her by her side.”

Especially since “Amber knows it was a lot to deal with and she couldn’t have done it without her.”

