 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West tells baby daddies Scott, Tristan 'we in together' against Kardashians

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Kanye West has launched another statement in his fresh slew of attacks on the Kardashian family.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, Ye sent a supportive message to Scott Disick, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, telling them that he has their back against the selfish sisters.

“Calling my fellow c–m doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic],” the rapper captioned a now-deleted Instagram post which accompanied a black photo that simply read, “Tristan, Travis, Scott.”

He later shared a screenshot searching for “c—m donors” on Google.

Scott Disick shares three children; Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 5 with Kourtney Kardashian

NBA player Tristan Thompson fathers children True, 4, and a baby boy with Khloe Kardashian.

Rapper Travis Scott shares baby girl Stormi,4, with Kylie Jenner. The couple also welcomed a son this year.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde moving in together but in ‘no rush’ to get engaged: Insider

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde moving in together but in ‘no rush’ to get engaged: Insider

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert
David Beckham cannot stop laughing at Victoria as she faces up to her ‘greatest fear’

David Beckham cannot stop laughing at Victoria as she faces up to her ‘greatest fear’

Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row

Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row
Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding
Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’

Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’
Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Kanye West says his 'porn addiction' ended marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says his 'porn addiction' ended marriage with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez drops 'heaven' photos from Georgina wedding with Ben Affleck: See

Jennifer Lopez drops 'heaven' photos from Georgina wedding with Ben Affleck: See
Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split

Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split
Kanye West scares Kim Kardashian off with social media rant

Kanye West scares Kim Kardashian off with social media rant

Latest

view all