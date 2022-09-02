 
entertainment
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved away from the UK in 2020 to forge a new life in the US, and while they appear to be going strength to strength, a body language expert has said that the ‘tide has turned’ between them.

Body language expert Judi James analysed Meghan and Harry’s interactions and gestures around each other, particularly during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, and told Mirror UK that Harry seemed ‘less self-assured’ while Meghan’s confidence thrived.

As per James: “I think when Meghan came to the UK, Harry very much saw himself in the role of overly protective husband that knew that all hell was going to break lose in terms of press and public interest, and was desperate to protect her – albeit that she presented herself as a very confident woman.”

“But I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip,” she continued, explaining, “He’s got his hand on the chair and she’s placed her hand on top… it is a maternal looking gesture which indicates reassurance and allows him to feed off her confidence.”

James added: “Meghan is just sitting there looking very demure, very regal I would say, very elegant… she’s got that super self-controlled, confident image going on here.”

She added of Prince Harry: “He looks way more guarded and a lot more uncomfortable and very much in need of that hand clasp that he’s getting from Meghan.”

