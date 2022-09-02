Top most action movies to watch on Netflix

Netflix offers a variety of action thriller movies to cater its audience

With the most popular action movies increasing their fanbase day by day, Netflix now has a list of action movies available, ranging from modern to classic movies.

The best action movies streaming on Netflix right now are:





1. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man has had a massive fan following in the past few years and this version was an overall hit, redefining comic book movies completely.

Spider-Man 2 followed suit, becoming a successful superhero movie instantly, because of the excellent acting skills of Alfred Molina for the character Docs.





2. Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

After three successive films, Tom Cruise also made the fourth franchise a big blockbuster.

Directed by Brad Bird, Ghost Protocol is another live-action movie in which the government stops the supply of resources to the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) after they are framed for a bombing.





3. The Old Guard

The Old Guard is Netflix's own release and is based on a comic book of the same name, featuring Charlize Theron as the leader of a team of immortal mercenaries who, along with three other warriors has been protecting the human race for hundreds of years.

The story takes a new turn as the warriors become a target for their hidden powers after they find a new 'immortal belonging' from their tribe.





4. Men in Black

The 1997 science fiction directed by Barry Sonnenfeld features Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as two secret agents working for a company named Men in Black.

These agents discover alien lives and hide their existence from the human race. The film is followed by two other successful sequels, Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012)