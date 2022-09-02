 
Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey 'out of touch with reality'

Meghan Markle has been branded 'out of touch with reality' after her public chat with Mariah Carey overtook the internet. 

Sky News Australia's columnist Justin Smith issued this scathing call out in an interview. 

He began by saying, “I couldn't imagine two more disconnected from reality people, you know, trying to discuss what life is like.

“It's like watching two cats argue about what mice like. There's just absolutely no connection. I couldn't relate to a single word.”

“I still don't know what they were talking about, to be frank,” he added before concluding.

Sky News Australia's host Chris Kenny also chimed in and admitted, “Yeah, they were talking about each other.”

As part of a jabby take-down Kenny replied by admitting, “why not, because they're both very attractive women and they're lucky just to hold that over the rest of the world.”

