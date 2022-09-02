 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ha Sung Woon diagnosed with Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Korean Singer Ha Sung Woon tests positive for COVID-19 a few days before his joining date for the military

Ha Sung Woon, who was all set to join the military in the next few days, got diagnosed with COVID – 19 as revealed by his agency.

On September 2, Big Planet, Ha Sung Woon’s managing agency, released shared an official statement about the artist testing positive for the virus just before his military enlistment date which is September 5.

According to Soompi, the agency clarified that the singer was only suffering from mild symptoms and since the result of the test, the singer will be halting all the planned activities until he recovers.

“He will halt all his planned activities and receive treatment in quarantine to follow guidelines from healthcare authorities” read the statement.

Big Planet also announced that Ha Sung Woon will not be able to participate in the upcoming ‘Someday festival’, scheduled to be held on September 3.

The singer is also expected to postpone his date for military enlistment as the agency shared “Additionally, we will announce the situation regarding his military enlistment as soon as it gets organized.” 

Ha Sung Woo is a South Korean singer and songwriter, best known for being a former member of the Korean boy band Wanna One

