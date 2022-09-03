 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch Amber Heard 'going crazy' over 'little distraction' on set: Video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Amber Heard is making headlines with a resurfaced video of herself losing her calm with the media.

Speaking to a journalist for her series Never Back Down (2008), the Aquaman star was seen visibly distracted by the commotion around her, leading her to lash out at her team.

"And you promoted the Mandy Lane film," asked the interviewer to which Amber replied: "No, I did not"

"You weren't there? because like there was eight of your there," the interviewer followed up.

"No, I did not go to Toronto, I was filming my show," Amber responded as she made an irritable face.

The journalist then congratulated the star for doing a 'really good' job on the show especially in the presence of a 'heavy duty script.' 

"Hold on one second," said Amber while cutting the interviewer off before turning to her PR team: "Courtney, I really cannot do this if people are coming in and out of the door. It is really distracting. Extremely. Thank you."

She then told the interviewer: "I'm sorry I keep looking there and not at you. Thank you."

The video comes after Amber lost her defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia court.

