Brooklyn Beckham talks of the moment he realized Nicola Peltz was the one

Brooklyn Beckham talked about the moment he realized he wanted Nicola Peltz in his life forever as his better half in latest interview.

The son of former legendary footballer David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham shared with Vogue Hong Kong the moment he decided to marry the billionaire heiress.

The buddy chef said that the first time the Transformers star visited him in London from the U.S., he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

“That first trip in London when he bought the last seat on the plane and told me he didn’t want me to go without him,” Nicola told the outlet.

Brooklyn explained, “Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew back to New York with her.”

“That's the moment I knew I never wanted to be separated from her,” Brooklyn added.

Further talking about their blissful married life, the pair shared that when they are together it “feels like home” while adding that they have created fun traditions together like going to the farmers market every Sunday in Los Angeles.

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in 2019 and got engaged in July 2020. The lovebirds finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nelson Peltz's estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.



