Saturday Sep 03 2022
'Spider-Man No Way Home' extended cut: New details revealed

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the biggest films of 2021.

Now, Marvel fans are in for a treat as the movie is now being re-released with 13 minutes of additional footage. Titled ‘More Fun Stuff Edition’ in some places, the extended cut will feature multiple brand new scenes while also expanding on some of the fan favourites as well.

During an interview with the Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland went on describing a deleted scene that featured his younger brother, Harry. The scene titled ‘In Cahoots’ will be part of the extended cut.

Another fan favourite moment, which was the most surprising (and delightful), was when Charlie Cox’s Matt Mordock made an appearance as Spider-Man’s lawyer. There is an expansion of that bit.

In the scene titled ‘More Matt Mordoch!’, Charlie Cox’s Matt is seen with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). They’re in a deposition with Damage Control but instead of paying attention, Happy keeps looking at his phone. He’s watching the security cameras in his apartment and keeps seeing these strange men walk in (this scene is immediately proceeded by a brief, additional moment where we see everyone in the elevator together).

Matt tells Happy to get off his phone and to stop sweating. “How do you do that?” Happy asks.

