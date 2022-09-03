Prince Harry’s son Archie enjoys ‘non-traditional royal hobbies’ in California home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first-born son, Archie Harrison, love to spend time at their home in Montecito, California.

In her latest interview, Meghan Markle revealed that her three-year-old son has a list of joyful hobbies and healthy activities to keep him busy at home in the U.S.

The young royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, keeps himself entertained in various activities including petting farm animals, school parties, fruit picking and even the non-traditionally royal skills that Harry has developed during their father and son bonding time.

In conversation with The Cut, Markel said that Archie and their one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana have enjoyed spending time at their neighbour Victoria Jackson’s farm, sharing that "the kids have been over to pet Jackson’s mini-pigs."

She also revealed that Archie loves attending classmate's birthday parties, and has had a splendid time diving into bouncy castles - with his mum joining him.

Markle confessed that when the family arrived at one of his friend's birthday parties recently, "everyone was surprised".

Whenever Archie or Lilibet is a little groggy from a nap or anyone needs a pick-me-up, Harry loves to beatbox and it seems Archie loves dancing along too.