Saturday Sep 03 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in UK to test royal family's temperament after Duchess' new claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly landed in the UK without their kids Lilibet and Archie, are seemingly testing their royal relatives temperament after their surprising moves and interviews.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently caught in a major U-turn after she opened up about "losing" her and Harry's father in a bombshell new interview with the US magazine The Cut that sparked reactions from royal fans and experts.

Speaking about the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan told the magazine: "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process'. It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

The couple's team has reportedly clarified to a media outlet and to the Sussexes' pal and their biographer Omid Scobie that Meghan actually meant to say she did not want Harry to lose his relationship with his dad.

Some experts slammed Meghan's race understanding admission when the Duchess said how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating Prince Harry.

Meghan also revealed that she believes there is "room for forgiveness" between herself and the royal family.

However, there are reports that Prince Charles won't meet Harry and Meghan during their visit. Kate Middleton and Prince William would also shun the couple after their new claims.

Harry and Meghan are, according to a source, in the UK to test the temperament of their royal relatives after new bombshells.

