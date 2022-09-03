 
Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-obsessed babbling’: ‘Major faux pas’

Meghan Markle is coming under fire for ‘lying obsessively’ about meeting with Lion King actor in London.

Dr. John Kani spoke out for the very first time since Meghan alleged that a Lion King actor lauded her marriage in a predominantly white family and allegedly claimed, “I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same way we did when Mandela was freed from prison.”

However, the only African actor on set, ‘does not recall ever saying such a thing, according to Dr. John Kani.

He told the Daily Mail, “I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her. I have never met the duchess at all.”

“I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London. I went to Hollywood as we opened there and from there I had to go immediately to Paris where I was shooting a film sequel, so I couldn't hang around.”

Before concluding he pointed towards the possibility that she must “just may be a misremembering on her side.”

