Saturday Sep 03 2022
Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Sofia Vergara looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos as she stepped out in Beverly Hills Thursday.

The 5ft7in beauty appeared much younger than her 50 years as she beat the heatwave covering much of the Los Angeles area in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana sundress that showcased her sleek arms and legs.

Photo credits: DailyMail
For her day out, the diva chooses a strapless frock with a white background and a floral print of pink and green roses. 

She paired the dress with transparent sandals with a white high heel and a green crossover purse.

The Modern Family star enjoyed a working dinner with executives from Walmart, which sells her successful clothing line. 


