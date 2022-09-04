 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Meghan Markle is walking on a 'dangerous' path as she compares herself to heroic Nelson Mandela, says expert.

In her recent interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex revealed people in South Africa rejoied on her wedding day as much as they did when Nelson Mandela was release from jail.

With her seemingly outrageous statement, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells Daily Star: "She has made some extremely bad mistakes in this interview. [...] The idiocy of mentioning Nelson Mandela in the piece shows she is not taking advice or she is listening to very bad advice.

"In her interview in The Cut, she says she can say anything. This will be taken as a threat to the royal family.

"It is therefore particularly strange timing that she and Harry are visiting the U.K. next month. She is unpopular and at war with the press and in a rift with the royal family."

Fitzwilliams added: "They are also hostile and a clear danger to the royal family with Harry’s memoir due out soon."

Meghan also told The Cut: "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

