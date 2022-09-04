 
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is sharing about his meet-up with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian about their children's education.

The development comes after the Donda rapper furiously posted screen-grabs of his text arguments with Kim over where their children should go to school.

But when he fired up his Instagram this weekend he wrote: 'Hi guys I'm baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.'

He used the rest of his caption, however, to continue bashing a slew of enemies, including Adidas executive Daniel Cherry, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and more.

Earlier this week, Kanye set Instagram ablaze with sensational screen-grabs of him fighting with Kim over text about their children's schooling.

The children currently attend a posh private school in Los Angeles, but Kanye evidently wanted them to be transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy, a Christian school he named after his late mother.

'You don't have say so of where the kids go to school,' he raged at Kim over text. 'Why get say say. Cause you half white?'

He also aimed a jibe at Kim's mother Kris Jenner, whom he referred to as 'Kris Jong Un' a couple of years ago.

Kim retorted by transferring a message from Kris herself, who begged him to stop berating her because of how much it 'stresses' her at her age of 66. 


