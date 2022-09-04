 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio looked high in spirits while hitting the streets of New York City on Saturday after his split from 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The Academy Award-winner, 47, looked dapper in a casual figure in plain white tee and khaki shorts as he chatted with a male pal, who was clad in all-black.

He covered up with a face mask and sunglasses, as well as a white baseball cap.

Morrone was spotted moving into a new apartment in Malibu on Friday
Morrone was spotted moving into a new apartment in Malibu on Friday 

DiCaprio and Morrone's breakup occurred shortly after her birthday in July -- which resulted in the actor being joked about online for seemingly only dating women under age 25.

DiCaprio and Morrones breakup occurred shortly after her 25th birthday in July; the pair seen in 2018
 DiCaprio and Morrone's breakup occurred shortly after her 25th birthday in July; the pair seen in 2018

She's since moved into a new apartment in Malibu and Leonardo is reportedly already on the prowl for a new flame.

It's been claimed that Leonardo has been 'partying every night' since parting way with his girlfriend of four years, hanging out with his 'old crew and some girls' according to Page Six.


More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer
K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors

Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’

Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all