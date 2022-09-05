 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan backs call to strip Meghan Markle, Harry of royal titles

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Piers Morgan backs call to strip Meghan Markle, Harry of royal titles
Piers Morgan backs call to strip Meghan Markle, Harry of royal titles

Piers Morgan has backed the call to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles.

The former Good Morning Britain host reshared a tweet of The Sun’s royal reporter Tony Parsons which reads: “Strip Harry & Meghan's of their self-aggrandizing titles for poisoning the last years of the Queen's life.”

Piers Morgan reshared the tweet with numerous clapping hands emoticons to support the demand.

In his article for The Sun, royal expert Tony Parsons said, “For causing stress and pain in the final years of her [Queen] life, Harry and Meghan show no shame, remorse or regret. That is why these brats should be stripped of their royal titles. They no longer deserve their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

Earlier, following Meghan’s The Cut interview, Piers Morgan had slammed the Duchess and described her interview ‘revolting.’

Morgan had also criticized her for using royal title. “How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful,” Morgan commented.


More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after losing his voice: ‘my heart dropped’

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after losing his voice: ‘my heart dropped’
Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman

Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disappoint Prince Charles yet again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disappoint Prince Charles yet again
Paul Schrader appears at Venice Film Festival with latest movie ‘Master Gardener’

Paul Schrader appears at Venice Film Festival with latest movie ‘Master Gardener’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Queen Elizabeth as they arrive in UK?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Queen Elizabeth as they arrive in UK?
Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit
Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Kanye West reacts after 50 Cent praises Eminem

Kanye West reacts after 50 Cent praises Eminem

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

Brendan Fraser makes 'Whale'-sized comeback in Venice

Brendan Fraser makes 'Whale'-sized comeback in Venice
Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work

Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work

Latest

view all