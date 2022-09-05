Piers Morgan backs call to strip Meghan Markle, Harry of royal titles

Piers Morgan has backed the call to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles.



The former Good Morning Britain host reshared a tweet of The Sun’s royal reporter Tony Parsons which reads: “Strip Harry & Meghan's of their self-aggrandizing titles for poisoning the last years of the Queen's life.”

Piers Morgan reshared the tweet with numerous clapping hands emoticons to support the demand.

In his article for The Sun, royal expert Tony Parsons said, “For causing stress and pain in the final years of her [Queen] life, Harry and Meghan show no shame, remorse or regret. That is why these brats should be stripped of their royal titles. They no longer deserve their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

Earlier, following Meghan’s The Cut interview, Piers Morgan had slammed the Duchess and described her interview ‘revolting.’

Morgan had also criticized her for using royal title. “How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful,” Morgan commented.



