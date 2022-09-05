Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’

File Footage

Britney Spears’ fans bashed her former husband Kevin Federline over his recent comments that the pop star’s father Jamie Spears “saved her” with conservatorship.

The singer and former backup dancer said during his controversial interview on 60 Minutes Australia that the Hold Me Closer singer’s family was “trying to help” her with the legal binding.

The followers of the Princess of Pop were furious over the comments as they called K-Fed out for being “ignorant” while adding that he just want to make money off Spears.

“This is really poorly researched. Really factually incorrect. And tells a very edited version of the situation from the side that controlled, assisted and benefited from the conservatorship,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This is toxic,” the tweet added while another follower wrote, “You choose to stay ignorant because it makes you feel better about your involvement in the conservatorship.”

“They used those kids through you to keep her in it,” it added.

Another Spears’ fan chimed in, “Believing this man is a mistake. All Kevin worries about is money. He was one of the reasons for Britney's spiral. All Kevin wants is to make money off Britney. He doesn't care about her wellbeing.”

“It's pretty bad. You make the conservatorship look justified. They stole hundreds of millions from her. It's fraud and enslavement,” one commented.

Federline was asked if Spears’ father made the right decision in enacting the conservatorship during the interview to which he replied, “One hundred percent I feel like he saved her back then.”

As for his own role in the 13-year conservatorship, he added, “I wasn't involved in any of it how the conservatorship came about. I don't know.”

“They were worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That's all that I knew,” he admitted.

Spears married Federline in 2004 and the pair got divorced in 2006. The former lovebirds are parents to two sons; Jayden James and Sean Preston.



