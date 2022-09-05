 
entertainment
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attacking a man that ‘can’t defend himself’

Meghan Markle has been blasted for ‘going to war’ against a man who ‘cannot defend himself against her.

An inside source close to The Sunday Times brought this shocking information to light.

He started off by noting, “For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself to a couple he obviously loves and misses.”

“That is incredibly difficult on a personal level. He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”

