Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam put on united front after Ariana Grande scandal

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam put on a loved-up display after Ariana Grande dating rumours were debunked late last year.

The couple, who have been married for over a decade, was photographed while heading home after making a quick stop in Paris for Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, January 28, the Kraven The Hunter star and his 58-year-old wife were seen holding hands as they checked out of their hotel and headed to the airport.

For their outing, Aaron, 35, was clad in a black coat over a white T-shirt and gray pants while the Fifty Shades of Grey director sported a black leather jacket paired with leopard-print scarf and black jeans.

The night before, the two joined tons of other stars at the Saint Laurent Fashion Show.

This marked one of the rare public outings by Aaron and Sam after rumours began to swirl in late 2025, suggesting a romance between the 28 Years Later actor and the Wicked star.

The rampant speculations at that time implied a divorce from his wife Sam before the news ultimately appeared to be based on fabricated social media content and were quickly debunked as photoshopped, with no credible evidence supporting an affair.

The whole fiasco began with a viral social media post claiming a "lunch date" between an A-list singer and a married actor, which some fans speculated to be Grande and Aaron.

A TikTok user identified that the photo used as "proof" of the pair together was edited.

For the unversed, Aaron and Sam tied the knot on June 21, 2012, after they first met in 2008 on the set of Nowhere Boy and announced their engagement in October 2009.

As for Grande, reports earlier this year emerged that she may have split from her partner, Ethan Slater, however a source put such narratives to rest.

“[They are] absolutely together and have been quietly continuing their relationship,” a tipster trickled about the couple, who has maintained a low profile, often avoiding public, joint appearances to protect their privacy amid intense media scrutiny.