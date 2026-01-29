Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark engagement buzz

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

After three years together, the couple has reportedly discussed getting engaged in 2026.

As per insider to Us Weekly, their bond is already as strong as marriage.

“They are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year,” the source exclusively told the outlet.

The 28-year-old has even joked that the Oscar winner is “already her husband.”

The insider added, “Kylie definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it. It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works.”

Reportedly, the couple “basically live together” with Jenner splitting time between Chalamet’s home and her own.

The Wonka star has bonded with Jenner’s kids and has been warmly welcomed by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in early 2023 but kept their relationship private until recently.

In December 2025, they made headlines in matching orange leather looks at Chalamet’s Marty Supreme premiere.

Also, earlier this month they attended both the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards together.

Chalamet who won Best Actor for his role as a table tennis champion publicly thanked Jenner as his “partner” during his acceptance speeches.

The couple has also got the Kardashian seal of approval recently.

Khloé Kardashian shared details about a Malibu dinner party where Jenner and Chalamet were inseparable.

“Kylie was the first one there and the last one to leave at 1:30 a.m.,” Khloé said on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

“She and Timothée had the best time.”